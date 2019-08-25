The Michigan Irish Music Festival celebrates their 20th anniversary at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon September 12-15, featuring 26 musical acts on seven covered stages.

The festival kicks off Thursday, September 12 with its Pub Preview Party featuring food, beverages, and three bands in the pub tent only. The full festival begins Friday.

In honor of their 20th year, the festival has plenty in store to delight patrons. Here are just a few things to keep your eye on:

Free Summer Concerts

Get in the Irish spirit by attending free concerts leading up to the festival.

These three acts are direct from Ireland and bring with them a vast array of talent and experience - from traditional Celtic songs we all know and love to fresh, new compositions sure to inspire patrons young and old. Check them out before they take the stages at the 20th Michigan Irish Music Festival.

Tuesday August 20, 7:00 PM

Shane Hennessy at McGraft Park

Muskegon, MI

Thursday August 22, 12:00 PM

Connla at Rosa Parks Circle

Grand Rapids, MI

Tuesday August 27, 7:00 PM

Aoife Scott at the Montague Band Shell

Montague, MI

Songwriters in the Round

Featuring Ashley Davis and John Doyle, Songwriters in the Round is new this year in the festival’s cultural area. The brainchild of Davis, this program will bring your favorite performers from the festival to an intimate session on the Galway Stage as they discuss their process in writing some of their most loved songs, giving audiences an insightful peek behind the curtain.

Songwriters In The Round will be featured Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

20th Anniversary Parade

On Sunday, the festival will feature a foot parade through the festival grounds. Starting at 1:30 p.m. by the Wee Ones’ Area. Patrons will be led by the Muskegon Regional Police Pipe and Drum Band and joined by performers, Celtic Canines, and more as they march through the festival.

Patrons of all ages are encouraged to join in.

In addition to the anniversary festivities, the Celtic Kitchen and beverage stations serve authentic Irish food and drinks, while the Tea Room has non-alcoholic choices and treats in a relaxed atmosphere. Other activities include the Irish Market and Irish Store, children’s activities, a cultural center, and a session tent. FEIS, an Irish dance competition, and the Highland Games are held on Saturday. Sunday, Catholic mass at 9 a.m .will be followed by a traditional Irish breakfast.

Advance tickets and passes for this year’s Michigan Irish Music Festival are available online through August 28. The festival offers an Early-In Free promotion on Friday only from 5 to 6 p.m., sponsored by Family Financial Credit Union. Other major sponsors of the festival include G&L, Van’s Car Wash and Budweiser. The Delta Hotels by Marriott and Shoreline Inn are host hotels for the festival. For complete festival information, visit www.michiganirish.org.