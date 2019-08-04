MONTAGUE – Matt Gabriel is a singer/ songwriter from Grand Rapids and will be performing as part of the Tuesday Night Free Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, Aug.6.

The 7:00 p.m. concert will be held at the Rotary Band Shell located at 8450 Launch Ramp Road, on the Montague waterfront.

Concert-goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Gabriel performs around the country playing folk and blues music. He attempts to blend inspiring lyrics into his sound, which might be unusual for someone who grew up between Chicago and Detroit.

The outdoor concert series is provided by the Arts Council of White Lake, and is made possible by the Violet Bray Charitable Trust and the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club.