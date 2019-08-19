LANSING – Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has asked the office of Attorney General Dana Nessel to review investigative reports related to the April 4 death of Muskegon County Jail inmate Paul Bulthouse.

Bulthouse died in custody and Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin, who runs the jail, closed an initial investigation into the death back in May and reopened it less than three weeks later.

Hilson chose to disqualify himself and his office from the investigation because of the close working relationship between his office and Sheriff Poulin.

“In this situation I appreciate an independent agency looking at the investigative reports to determine whether or not criminal charges should be filed,” said Hilson. “I appreciate the Attorney General’s Office taking a serious look at this unfortunate situation.”

“As someone who has handled in-custody deaths like the one in this case, I am confident that the Department of Attorney General’s independent stance protects the integrity of this investigation and bolsters our ability to find answers,” said Nessel, who assigned the investigation to her criminal division. “I look forward to a thorough and comprehensive review of the facts and evidence involved in this case.”