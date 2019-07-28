MUSKEGON, MI – Susan G. Komen® Michigan has awarded a $34,998.00 grant to Hackley Community Care (HCC) for breast health awareness, education, services and screenings to over 1,200 uninsured and underinsured women in Muskegon County.

Komen Michigan is one of more than 70 local affiliates of the world’s largest breast cancer organization, working in communities across the U.S. to meet the most critical needs. To help achieve Komen’s goal to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026, Komen affiliates fund innovative breast health projects that provide vitally needed breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services and support, including patient navigation, education, medical supplies and financial assistance.

At Hackley Community Care, the grant from Komen Michigan will support breast health awareness, education, events and services to at least 1,000 women in Phase 1 of a two-part initiative.

These services and events will be facilitated by HCC’s Programs Coordinator Teresa Jones, and will include coordinating referrals with the Kent County Health Department Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BCCCNP).

This initiative will specifically target the neighborhoods of African American and Hispanic/Latino female populations. HCC will also partner with local churches to present the Pink in the Pews Programs in order to promote breast health awareness, and education within African American churches. Educational materials will be displayed and delivered within the Hispanic / Latino community throughout the year and include an educational session on breast health awareness and services available.

In Phase 2 of this initiative, HCC has partnered with Mercy Health Partners and Muskegon Radiology PC to provide screenings, diagnostic mammography and MRI services. The Susan G. Komen Michigan grant will pay for screenings, diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and MRI for hundreds of uninsured and underinsured women. Muskegon Surgical Associates is another local partner that will provide mastectomies to uninsured or underinsured patients in need of surgery.

“Hackley Community Care is honored to be a recipient of this Susan G. Komen Michigan grant. These funds will allow us to expand our reach into the communities we serve and provide care and services to an underserved population that often forego these services due to cost, or other barriers to care”, said Linda Juarez, CEO of Hackley Community Care. We look forward to our continued partnership with Susan G. Komen Michigan.

Sarah Hockin, Mission Director at Komen Michigan said, “We are confident that through Hackley Community Care’s Breast Health, Education and Screening initiative, underserved African American and Hispanic / Latino women in our community will have low-cost access to the care they need.”

Hackley Community Care (HCC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that has been providing health care services since 1992.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the U.S. government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.