MUSKEGON – Artists have used their craft to advocate for the protection of natural spaces for centuries. That legacy continues here in West Michigan with “ Preserved! ,” a collaboration between the Land Conservancy of West Michigan and artists to capture the scenic natural areas the Land Conservancy has helped to protect.
For the past eight months, 16 artists with ties to West Michigan have been visiting natural areas protected by the Land Conservancy. Using diverse approaches, these painters, photographers, ceramicists and fiber artists have crafted pieces capturing the vibrant natural surroundings found in the protected lands in Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Oceana, Newaygo, Mason and Lake counties.
This fall, the Land Conservancy is hosting two gallery exhibitions — one at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon and one at LaFontsee Galleries in Grand Rapids—featuring the artwork created for Preserved! Proceeds from the events will support the Land Conservancy’s mission of keeping nature nearby for future generations.
“Art has a unique ability to capture the precious beauty nature holds,” said Joe Engel, executive director of the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. “Preserved! is an opportunity for artists to apply their gifts and help protect that beauty here in West Michigan forever.”
The public is invited to view and purchase the artists’ pieces at two October exhibitions. Those who attend the unique opening receptions for each exhibition will have a first chance to take home pieces capturing the beauty of Lost Lake , Barrier Dunes Sanctuary , Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve and more. All registration and art sales will benefit the Land Conservancy.
The first exhibition, which will take place at the Frauenthal Center Reception Gallery in Muskegon, kicks off with an opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-8 p.m. and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 8.
This event is a first chance to see the artworks, and drinks and appetizers will be served. Registration costs $50 per person and all proceeds support the Land Conservancy.