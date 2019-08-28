GRAND RAPIDS – Pulitzer Prize winning and presidential photographer David Hume Kennerly’s exhibit “Extraordinary Circumstances: The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford” at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be extended through Nov. 3.

The exhibit opened on March 25 with a ribbon cutting and a presentation featuring Kennerly and Ford’s daughter Susan Ford Bales. It was scheduled to close on Sept. 2. Due to the exhibit’s popularity, with nearly 30,000 visitors since it opened, the public will now have an additional two months to visit the exhibit.

Kennerly’s collection of behind-closed-door images includes the inner workings of the White House, the Ford family, and the end of Ford’s presidency after losing to Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election. It is the first time the photos have been on display.

Kennerly was named "One of the 100 Most Important People in Photography," by American Photo Magazine. He served as contributing editor for Newsweek for more than a decade and a contributing photographer for Time and Life magazines. Kennerly has published several books of his work: “Shooter,” “Photo Op,” “Seinoff: The Final Days of Seinfeld,” “Photo du Jour,” “Extraordinary Circumstances: The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford,” and “David Hume Kennerly On the iPhone.” He covered the 2016 presidential campaign for CNN, and was a major contributor to the network’s book, “Unprecedented: The Election that Changed Everything.” His exclusive photo of Trump taken two weeks after he was elected was featured on the cover.