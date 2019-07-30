MUSKEGON – Some of West Michigan’s most skilled sailing crews will gather at the Muskegon Yacht Club on Wednesday, August 7, to compete in the 12th annual Harbor Hospice Regatta. This colorful, competitive race is a wonderful addition and spectacle on our beautiful Muskegon Lake.

Regatta Race registration at the Yacht Club begins at 4 p.m. Qualified fleet registration is $25 and Non-Qualified fleet is $10. Judy Miller Memorial Challenge Packets are available now through August 7. Challenge and regatta registration forms are available at Muskegon Yacht Club or by downloading at HarborHospiceMI.org/ways-to-give/jmchallenge and are due day of or by mail August 2.

At Harbor Hospice, we know that the passing of partners, friends and family members is often the beginning of heartache and anguish for those who loved them. We believe strongly in the healing power of grief support and want it available to everyone who needs it, so we do not charge for this specialized care. For Camp Courage, our three-day summer camp for children struggling with the death of someone close, we ask only a $10 registration fee, which we waive for any family who cannot afford it.

Because of the community and racers support more than $370,000 has been raised to support Harbor Hospice programs and services since 2007. Thank you!

Save the date for our next exciting event at the Muskegon Yacht Club -- Buoys, Boats and Brews on Saturday, September 28 featuring the lively music of Vertigo plus great deals on auction items, tasty food, and a variety of wines and craft beers! Funds raised will also support our healing grief programs.

Early-bird tickets are available online at HarborHospiceMI.org/ways-to-give/buoysboatsbrews. For event information call Ammy Seymour, Director of Development, 231.728.3442 or visit HarborHospiceMI.org for details.