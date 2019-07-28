MONTAGUE – Grand Rapids’ Serita’s Black Rose will play a mixture of funk, rock, neo-soul and blues during the Tuesday Night Free Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, July 30.

The 7:00 p.m. concert will be held at the Rotary Band Shell located at 8450 Launch Ramp Road, on the Montague waterfront.

Concert-goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Serita’s Black Rose have been performing music from the 60s and 70s for nearly two decades. The band is: Serita Crowley, singer and harmonica; Jon Hayes, Guitar; Robert Pace, Guitar; and Mark Weymouth, drums.

The outdoor concert series is provided by the Arts Council of White Lake, and is made possible by the Violet Bray Charitable Trust and the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club.

This concert is sponsored by Dee Stress U Massage.