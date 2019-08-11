MONTAGUE – Rockabilly, also known as hillbilly music, is a unique genre of rock n’ roll that combines both the sounds of western country and the blues together.

West Michigan band Delilah DeWylde will play original rockabilly tunes as part of the Tuesday Night Free Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, Aug.13.

The 7:00 p.m. concert will be held at the Rotary Band Shell located at 8450 Launch Ramp Road, on the Montague waterfront.

Concert-goers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Delilah DeWylde got their start playing old-fashioned steel guitar country music, but was later drawn to the sounds of honky tonk, rockabilly and surf music. The band is: Delilah DeWylde, bass/vocals; Lee Harvey, guitar; and John HiWatt on snare drums.

The outdoor concert series is provided by the Arts Council of White Lake, and is made possible by the Violet Bray Charitable Trust and the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club.

This concert is sponsored by Pinheads.