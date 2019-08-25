MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Museum of Art’s 91st Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition (formerly the annual Regional Exhibition) opens at 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 5 and runs through November 13.

The Michigan Contemporary continues the museum’s well-established legacy of showcasing the work of Michigan artists, from talented beginners to accomplished professionals in the longest running juried show of its kind in Michigan. The exhibition presents a look at the issues, themes, and materials inspiring today’s Michigan artists. The show will include 126 works by 107 artists, chosen by the juror from 734 entries by 406 artists. The artwork is meant to engage, challenge, and inspire conversation.

Opening Event

The MMA will open the Michigan Contemporary with a free public reception and awards program on Thursday, September 5. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and artist awards will be announced at 6:30 p.m. After the program, guests will have the opportunity to meet and congratulate the artists until 8:00 p.m.

The Juror

Amy Chaloupka, a curator and arts consultant, was this year’s juror. A practicing artist, she has exhibited widely and created several public works including permanent installations in Santa Fe, Chicago, and Madison, Wisconsin. She has curated more than 15 contemporary exhibitions for the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Now living and working in the Pacific Northwest, Chaloupka is Curator of Art at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington. In addition, she serves on the Arts Commission for the City of Bellingham and teaches within the Art and Art History Departments at Western Washington University. Recent exhibitions curated include: Crossover: Cruce de Vias, at the Western Gallery, Bellingham, WA (2015), Colorfast at the Whatcom Museum, Bellingham, WA (2016) Nek Chand: The World In A Garden at the Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan, WI. (2017), and the forthcoming retrospective, Ed Bereal: Wanted for Disturbing the Peace (2019), at the Whatcom Museum.

The 91st Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition is underwritten by Warner Norcross + Judd, LLP and Shape Corporation. Awards are underwritten by the Swanson Pickle Company. Additional programming support is provided by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Arts.