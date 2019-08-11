Muskegon, MI — Dig out your bell-bottoms for an evening of Peace, Love, and Rock-n-Roll on Sept. 26, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Bella Maria’s Event Center in Norton Shores.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore is celebrating 50 years of providing one-to-one mentoring in our lakeshore communities and is inviting the public to join the festivities.

“You are invited to the party,” said Suzanne Prell, Development director at BBBSL. “1969 was one of the most memorable years in history with the Apollo 11 landing on the moon, Woodstock, and the premiere of TV shows like Scooby-Doo and The Brady Bunch. Let’s enjoy it one more time in honor of supporting our youth and helping them achieve their full potential.”

Tickets and sponsorships are available to purchase at www.bbbslakeshore.org/events/.

General admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, VW Bus photo booth, and live music by the band Sweet Justice.

Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters has provided mentoring to over 12,000 kids in our community. All proceeds from the event stay local and benefit youth mentoring programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore, established locally in 1969, serves West Michigan children in Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana and Mason counties. It’s mission is to “Create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore, visit www.bbbslakeshore.org