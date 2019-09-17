MUSKEGON – Kathleen Riegler, The Cheese Lady, will be the guest speaker for the 15th Annual ATHENA on the Lakeshore Award luncheon.
Kathleen’s small business has grown to become a woman-owned franchise across the state of Michigan. Attend the luncheon to learn about her personal journey to success on the lakeshore.
The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Spring Lake Country Club (17946 N. Fruitport Rd., Spring Lake.
The ATHENA awards are presented annually to recognize those who have demonstrated excellence in their business or profession, have provided valuable service by devoting time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in their community, assist women in reaching their full potential and who exhibit the spirit of regional collaboration. This year we celebrate nine ATHENA Award Finalists and 10 ATHENA Young Professional Award Finalists.
2019 ATHENA on the Lakeshore Award Finalists
Michelle Anthes, McShane & Bowie, PLC
Tabatha Barber-Duell, MHPP- North Ottawa Women’s Health
Kathryn Drake, Grand Haven Area Public Schools
Karen Fredricks, Multistate Insurance Agency
Cara L. Galbavi, Cara Galbavi Law
Poppy Sias Hernandez, Community Affairs, Governor Whitmer
Judith Kell, Mercy Health Muskegon
Brianna Scott, Brianna T. Scott & Associates, PLLC
Barbara Lee VanHorssen, Extended Grace/Momentum Center for Social Engagement
2019 ATHENA Young Professional Award Finalists
Sara Barco, True Self Consulting LLC
Samantha M. Ferguson, MPA, Community Foundation for Muskegon County
Lauren Grevel, Grand Haven Area Community Foundation
Courtney Jackson, Muskegon Museum of Art
Catherine Mott, Muskegon Museum of Art
Tina Orchard, ChoiceOne Bank
Morgan Rescorla, Best Financial Credit Union/County Teachers Insurance Agency
Holly Schroeder, Manpower
Abby Selby, Selby Tax & Accounting PC
Kara Zielinski, United Way of the Lakeshore
Reservations are required for the Tuesday, October 1, 2019 event. Cost to attend is $35 per person for Chamber members, $55 per person for non-members or $400 for a corporate table of eight. A portion of the proceeds supports local leadership programs. Reservations can be made by visiting www.muskegon.org or calling the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce 231-722-3751.