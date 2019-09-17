MUSKEGON – Kathleen Riegler, The Cheese Lady, will be the guest speaker for the 15th Annual ATHENA on the Lakeshore Award luncheon.

Kathleen’s small business has grown to become a woman-owned franchise across the state of Michigan. Attend the luncheon to learn about her personal journey to success on the lakeshore.

The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Spring Lake Country Club (17946 N. Fruitport Rd., Spring Lake.

The ATHENA awards are presented annually to recognize those who have demonstrated excellence in their business or profession, have provided valuable service by devoting time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in their community, assist women in reaching their full potential and who exhibit the spirit of regional collaboration. This year we celebrate nine ATHENA Award Finalists and 10 ATHENA Young Professional Award Finalists.

2019 ATHENA on the Lakeshore Award Finalists

Michelle Anthes, McShane & Bowie, PLC

Tabatha Barber-Duell, MHPP- North Ottawa Women’s Health

Kathryn Drake, Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Karen Fredricks, Multistate Insurance Agency

Cara L. Galbavi, Cara Galbavi Law

Poppy Sias Hernandez, Community Affairs, Governor Whitmer

Judith Kell, Mercy Health Muskegon

Brianna Scott, Brianna T. Scott & Associates, PLLC

Barbara Lee VanHorssen, Extended Grace/Momentum Center for Social Engagement

2019 ATHENA Young Professional Award Finalists

Sara Barco, True Self Consulting LLC

Samantha M. Ferguson, MPA, Community Foundation for Muskegon County

Lauren Grevel, Grand Haven Area Community Foundation

Courtney Jackson, Muskegon Museum of Art

Catherine Mott, Muskegon Museum of Art

Tina Orchard, ChoiceOne Bank

Morgan Rescorla, Best Financial Credit Union/County Teachers Insurance Agency

Holly Schroeder, Manpower

Abby Selby, Selby Tax & Accounting PC

Kara Zielinski, United Way of the Lakeshore

Reservations are required for the Tuesday, October 1, 2019 event. Cost to attend is $35 per person for Chamber members, $55 per person for non-members or $400 for a corporate table of eight. A portion of the proceeds supports local leadership programs. Reservations can be made by visiting www.muskegon.org or calling the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce 231-722-3751.