WHITEHALL – The Summer Theatre Festival season has come to an end for The Playhouse at White Lake, a historic theater in downtown Whitehall which re-opened this year following a $3.8 million expansion and renovation.

The excitement of live performances in the playhouse will continue this Fall with a full schedule of music and theatrical performances.

Not to miss will be concerts by Ronny Cox, actor, singer-songwriter and storyteller, and Peter Yarrow, an original member of the legendary Peter, Paul and Mary folk music group who has built a popular solo career.

Saturday, September 7

7:30 pm

Tickets: $25

An Evening of Music and Stories

with Ronny Cox

Ronny Cox’s Wikipedia entry describes him as an actor, singer-songwriter, and storyteller, but as far as he’s concerned, it’s the other way around. “Storyteller” definitely comes first. That becomes evident as soon as he starts reeling off bits of his history, delivering one fascinating anecdote after another about his music career, his myriad stage and screen roles, and even his lengthy marriage to his high-school sweetheart, the only girlfriend he ever had.

In concert, using nothing more than the power of his projected words, Ronny captivates listeners with all kinds of stories. Some are spoken; some are sung. But either way, he’s employing that age-old art form to forge connections he says he can’t as an actor.

“I love acting, and I’m good at it,” Ronny says, without sounding at all egotistical. But even though he’s recognized as the face and voice of countless film, TV, and stage characters, from his indelible debut in Deliverance to his recent turn in Nashville, Ronny confesses, “I don’t love it as much as I do the music — and here’s why. With acting, there is — and must be — that imaginary fourth wall between you and the audience. With my show, there’s a profound one-on-one sharing that can take place.”

Friday, October 18,

7:00 pm

Saturday, October 19,

2:00 pm

Tickets: Adults, $7.00, Kids $5.00 General Admission

Nuveen Center Workshop Presents

The Rainbow Fish Musical

The performers will be 1st through 6th grade students! For further information about this event and auditions to join the cast visit the ACWL-Nuveen Center website. Tickets will be available at ACWL-Nuveen Center and Whitehall City Hall.

Saturday, October 26

7:30 pm

Tickets: $35 & $50

An Evening with Legendary Peter Yarrow

A concert by Pete Yarrow, today, is exciting, moving, and also entertaining, but it is also an event that follows in the tradition of his early mentors, The Weavers and Pete Seeger. Peter intentionally uses his music to create a community of acceptance from the stage, an “oasis of peace” as he calls it. His gift for songwriting has produced some of the most poignant songs Peter, Paul & Mary have recorded, including “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” “Day is Done,” “Light One Candle,” and “The Great Mandala.” As a member of the renowned musical trio, he has earned many gold and platinum albums and has been awarded and nominated for numerous Grammys.

“We’re part of a long train ride,” is the way Peter Yarrow visualizes the many events that have highlighted a career spanning more than five decades. With characteristic care, Yarrow places the success he’s had within a greater context, seeing his accomplishments as part of a tradition, to be credited as his inspiration and carried on. “When I was in high school,” he recalls, “I heard The Weavers at Carnegie Hall singing songs like ‘If I Had a Hammer’, ‘Follow The Drinking Gourd’, and ‘Wasn’t That a Time.’ I was stunned by the extraordinary effect that music of conscience can have on people, particularly when they sing songs of conscience together.” That lesson launched Peter on a lifelong journey that is now, perhaps, in its most vital phase.

Joining Peter will be Libby Glover and David Tamulevich performing as a duo Michigan’s own, Mustard’s Retreat.

Their performances are always joyful and uplifting, as well as intelligent, thought provoking and insightful. They’ve recently begun referring to their career and touring as “Defiantly Hopeful.” In part due to their long career, but more as a statement about what the music has meant to them. “Folk music is, at its heart, defiantly hopeful!” Tamulevich says. “We came of age in the 60s, at the confluence of Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan and the singer/songwriter revolution. We care much more about what we do and stand for and finding that common ground with our audiences, than fame or money: this is our community of choice, and we consider ourselves so fortunate to be here.”

Friday and Saturday,

November 8-9

7:30 pm

Tickets: $12 adults and $8 students

Velveteen Rabbit

A White Lake Youth Presentation

Written as a “memory play,” The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time, as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his childhood. By reliving the relationship between his 4-year-old self and his favorite toy, the velveteen rabbit, he rediscovers the true meaning of friendship. Central to the story is, of course, the velveteen rabbit, who is introduced to the idea of becoming real by the old rocking

The play explores the rewards of loyalty, the poignancy of loss, and the wonderful, surprising powers of love.

Tuesday, December 3

7:30 pm

General Admission Tickets: $25 in advance/ $30 at door

Irish Christmas in America

The hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show, now in its 14th season, features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humour, and boundless energy. Produced by Oisín Mac Diarmada of award-winning lrish group Téada, the 2018 tour brings back the amazing Séamus Begley, (TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year) along with the immense vocal talents of Sligo’s Niamh Farrell.

This family-friendly performance features evocatively-sung Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and thrilling Irish dancing, while evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2018.

The holiday show was first conceived in 2005 with past tours featuring such stellar guest vocalists as Séamus Begley, Teresa Horgan, Méabh Begley, Lumiere, Karan Casey, Cara Dillon, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Cathie Ryan, and Michael Londra. Mac Diarmada enthuses about the program as a way to bring traditional and often unknown Irish customs to the States. “One of the most heartfelt themes of Irish Christmas is emigration,” says Mac Diarmada. “Music was a way that people stayed close to home.”

A sparkling tradition among holiday events, Irish Christmas in America is a special show to see this season.

Three other events are on the schedule with details to be released soon.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Montague-Whitehall Rotary presents Matt Williams.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Full Cord Bluegrass in Concert

Sunday, Nov. 24

Shoreline Community Orchestra’s

Rhapsody in Blue and Ellington, Too!