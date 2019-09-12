This month’s Thursday, Sept. 19, meeting of the Historical Society features Professor Dan Yakes presenting a segment of his forthcoming book on Whitehall and Montague history, “Together We Fight.”
The topic of this two-volume tome, with co-author Dr. Stephen Demos, is the ongoing rivalry between the two small towns.
Dr. Yakes is still working on the book, which is expected to be completed around the end of the year. Chapter 9, covering land transport, including rail and automobile history, will be the focus of this presentation.
The Pere Marquette railroad featured a train depot in each town, just a little over a mile apart. As a land grant railroad, it had certain obligations to fulfill, but its rails became expensive and difficult to maintain. Still, it had a huge impact on the development of the resort industry in these small communities. Dr. Yakes will describe its demise and the transition to Greyhound buses (also two bus stations!), which had other significant impacts on our towns.
In addition, he will detail the development of roads—how did one get to Tarvia or Willite Road? How did Old Channel Trail get named? How did this new form of transportation impact the whole area?
Dr. Yakes taught history at Muskegon Community College for 43 years. In retirement, he has continued to publish numerous books about the history of the greater Muskegon area. The presentation at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church will be illustrated by photos from his upcoming book. Each attendee will leave with a small gift.
The venue will be Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8637 Old Channel Trail; the time 7:00 pm on Sept. 19. All are welcome, and refreshments will be served after the presentation.
Note: Due to scheduling conflicts at the theater, the October meeting of WLAHS will be a week earlier than usual, second Thursday, Oct. 10, at the newly updated Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave, Whitehall, Michigan.