WHITEHALL — The fourth weekend of the Playhouse’s Summer Theatre Festival features the Tony Award-Winning play, A Doll’s House, Part 2.

As a door slams in 1879 Norway, a young wife and mother leaves behind her family, freeing herself from the shackles of traditional societal constraints. Now, 15 years later, that same door opens to reveal Nora, a changed woman with an incredibly awkward favor to ask the people who she abandoned. Lucas Hnath’s bitingly funny sequel to Ibsen’s revolutionary masterpiece unfolds in a series of bristling stand-offs that reveal in Nora’s world, much like our own, behind every opinion there is a person, and a slamming door isn’t just an end, but also the chance for a new beginning.

Director Natalie Carmolli responded to an often-asked question about the sequel. “Audiences need not be familiar with the original Ibsen play, A Doll’s House, to understand the story, it stands on its own.” She went on, “Unlike the original story, this play is written in contemporary language which makes it very relatable to today’s audience.”

Carmolli added that the story is still relevant today. “Even though it’s set in the late 1800s with period costumes, a lot of the things they’re struggling with, we are still dealing with today.”

Veteran actor, Katie McCool, is returning to the Playhouse stage in the lead role of Nora. “The playwright has done an amazing job crafting this complex woman,” said McCool. “She’s not always likeable and that’s okay. You may not like what she’s saying, but she will make you listen,” she added.

The cast includes Christopher Beaman as Torvald, Cynthia Bates Twining as Anne Marie and Emily Mann as Emmy. The show’s Assistant Director is Hannah Erdman.

This production is underwritten by longtime patron Michael Keenan and is supported by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Tickets and Season Passes are on sale now at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org, or at the box office M-F, 1pm-5pm and one hour before the 7:30pm curtain. Call 231.894.0119 for more information.