MUSKEGON – The USS Silversides Submarine Museum presents 2019 Fall Lecture & Film Series Sept. 3 through Nov. 4.

Lectures will be presented every Monday beginning Monday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $5.00 per person per lecture or free with a USS Silversides Submarine Museum membership.

In addition to the lectures, for one week prior to each lecture, we will be showing a film on a related subject. Movies will be shown daily at 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend the movie is included with an admission ticket to the museum ($6.00), Admission to the museum is also free with a USS Silversides Submarine Museum membership.

The schedule is as follows.

Tuesday, September 9

Lecture: The Russian Women’s Battalion of Death in WWI (George Maniates).

Movie: Battalion (Sept. 3-9).

Tuesday, September 16

Lecture: When America Invaded Russia- the Polar Bears (Gordon Olson)

Movie: Voices of Never Ending Dawn (Sept. 10-16)

Tuesday, September 23

Lecture: Design & Construction of the Nautilus (Demetri Capetanopoulos)

Movie: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea(Sept. 17-23)

Tuesday, September. 30

Lecture: The Deadliest Battle of WWI-Spanish American Flu (Kurt Troutman)

Movie: 1918 (Sept. 234-30)

Tuesday, October 7

Lecture: POW Camps in Michigan? (Gregory Sumner)

Movie: Nazi POWS in America (Oct. 1-7)

Tuesday, October 14

Lecture: In the Hand of the Japanese (Fred Johnson)

Movie: the Bridge on the River Kwai (Oct. 8-14)

Tuesday, October 21

Lecture: The City of Berlin During the Cold War (Ron Janowski)

Movie: Bridge of Spies (Oct. 15-21)

Tuesday, October 28

Lecture: A Survivor Speaks About the USS Liberty (Jack Beattie)

Movie: Six Days in June (Oct. 22-28)

Tuesday, November 4

Lecture: Eugenic & the Final Solution: Did the Nazis Invent the Ideal Racial Purification (Evin Rodkey)

Movie: The Birth of a Nation (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)