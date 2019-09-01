MUSKEGON – The USS Silversides Submarine Museum presents 2019 Fall Lecture & Film Series Sept. 3 through Nov. 4.
Lectures will be presented every Monday beginning Monday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $5.00 per person per lecture or free with a USS Silversides Submarine Museum membership.
In addition to the lectures, for one week prior to each lecture, we will be showing a film on a related subject. Movies will be shown daily at 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend the movie is included with an admission ticket to the museum ($6.00), Admission to the museum is also free with a USS Silversides Submarine Museum membership.
The schedule is as follows.
Tuesday, September 9
Lecture: The Russian Women’s Battalion of Death in WWI (George Maniates).
Movie: Battalion (Sept. 3-9).
Tuesday, September 16
Lecture: When America Invaded Russia- the Polar Bears (Gordon Olson)
Movie: Voices of Never Ending Dawn (Sept. 10-16)
Tuesday, September 23
Lecture: Design & Construction of the Nautilus (Demetri Capetanopoulos)
Movie: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea(Sept. 17-23)
Tuesday, September. 30
Lecture: The Deadliest Battle of WWI-Spanish American Flu (Kurt Troutman)
Movie: 1918 (Sept. 234-30)
Tuesday, October 7
Lecture: POW Camps in Michigan? (Gregory Sumner)
Movie: Nazi POWS in America (Oct. 1-7)
Tuesday, October 14
Lecture: In the Hand of the Japanese (Fred Johnson)
Movie: the Bridge on the River Kwai (Oct. 8-14)
Tuesday, October 21
Lecture: The City of Berlin During the Cold War (Ron Janowski)
Movie: Bridge of Spies (Oct. 15-21)
Tuesday, October 28
Lecture: A Survivor Speaks About the USS Liberty (Jack Beattie)
Movie: Six Days in June (Oct. 22-28)
Tuesday, November 4
Lecture: Eugenic & the Final Solution: Did the Nazis Invent the Ideal Racial Purification (Evin Rodkey)
Movie: The Birth of a Nation (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)