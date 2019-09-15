West Michigan Symphony’s 2019-2020 Season opens on Friday, Sept. 27, with a concert featuring Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Pictures at an Exhibition; and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sleeping Beauty Suite.

Sponsored by WMS Past Presidents and Blue Lake Public Radio, this concert opens the 80th season of WMS. Nichols is the season sponsor.

“We’ve put four huge blockbuster pieces all together in one program,” enthuses Music Director Scott Speck. “Each of these would be a grand finale on any other program! This is the perfect concert for you to invite those friends you’ve been trying to get to try the Symphony for years. Or maybe that’s you!”

Night on Bald Mountain is familiar to anyone who has seen the classic Walt Disney film Fantasia, which in its final sequence sets the work to unforgettable animation. Pictures at an Exhibition will be heard in its best-known setting: the stunning orchestration by French composer Maurice Ravel. Mussorgsky’s original suite for piano was performed last June at The Block by Natasha Paremski. The work has been re-orchestrated and released in numerous versions, including Isao Tomita’s imaginative 1975 electronic setting for Moog Synthesizer, and the raucous 1970 rock version by the British progressive band Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Sleeping Beauty is among Tchaikovsky’s most famous ballet scores, second only to The Nutcracker. Since 1974 when Arthur Fielder first chose it for a Fourth of July concert at the Boston Pops, the 1812 Overture has resounded at fireworks shows across the country every summer. Perhaps for this reason, it is now infrequently heard in the concert hall—but Speck feels that it deserves a place there. “It’s not just an exciting, climactic piece, but one with a great deal of finesse,” he insists.

Scott Speck will expound further on the music during a free Lunch ‘n Learn (bring your own lunch!), held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at The Block, 360 W. Western Avenue. Subscribers and donors are also invited to a pre-concert reception at The Block at 6pm on the 27th, where they can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and mix and mingle with Speck and members of the Orchestra.

Season tickets may still be purchased directly from the WMS by calling 231-726-3231, with Tier 4 prices starting at $78 for all three Pops concerts, $107.50 for the Masterworks 5, and $172 for the Premier 8. Choose Your Own 4-Concert packages are also available starting at $118. Subscribers save up to 20% off single tickets, the equivalent of getting one free concert. Single tickets, starting at $25 for adults, $12 for students, can be purchased by calling the Frauenthal Box Office at 231.727.8001, in person at 425 W. Western Avenue, or online at www.westmichigansymphony.org.