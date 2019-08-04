For the eighth year, a talent competition will kick-off the 2019 Oceana County Fair on opening night, Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. in the grandstand.

The event will support the Oceana/Mason County Jail Ministries. The “West Shore” title means talent competitors must reside in Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Lake or Newaygo counties to perform. A jail ministry praise team band led by Pastor Bill Ryder of Hart will open at 6 p.m. while performers are signing in. The talent competition will start at 6:30 p.m. with each entry performing their best selection. The five levels of competition will be: Individual Children and Group Children (2 or more) under 13, Individual Female, Individual Male, and Group (2 or more) Teen/Adult 13 & up. Based on silent judging and audience response, monetary prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category. Performers are requested to register by Aug. 17 by calling Chaplain Jerry Thorne, 231-425-3693, or e-mailing jerrythorne@charter.net. A sound system will be provided, but any special equipment will be the responsibility of the participants.

This talent competition is free to the public and participants, but a freewill offering will be requested to benefit ministry programs that reach out to inmates and their families of the Oceana and Mason County jails. Programs include worship, Bible studies, one-on-one mentoring, Christmas Angel Tree and camp retreat opportunities for the family members.

This evening of entertainment is a joint effort of the Oceana County Fair Association and ArkLight Ministries, LLC. There will be free admission to the fairgrounds, free parking and free grandstand. For more information call or e-mail Thorne.