Adventurers who have completed the month-long Scavenger Hunt (forms available at the Chamber of Commerce or the Montague Museum, or online for members of the Historical Society) are invited to bring their answers and stories to the meeting of the White Lake Historical Society on Thursday, August 15.

Members as well as friends from the public are all invited, regardless of whether they have completed the Scavenger Hunt.

The gathering begins at 6:00 p.m. with a potluck at Montague Township Park (corner of Hancock and Whitbeck). Bring a dish to share, appetizer, veggie, salad, or meat dish—anything but a dessert, since there will be cake and ice cream served after the meal. Also bring your own table service and preferred drink/drink container, since lemonade and water will be provided (no alcoholic drinks).

This should be a chance for history fans to meet and socialize over the dinner, since it is harder to get acquainted at meetings where there is a formal presentation. The gathering will also include a display of notebooks with clippings and historical articles compiled by various local families for members to go through for interesting bits and pieces of local news from the past.

After the Ice Cream Social around 7:00, the Historical Society will hold a brief annual meeting, discuss some future events as well as details about the Montague Museum. Finally, the society will review the scavenger hunt and hear thoughts from attendees about their experiences over the past month.

The White Lake Area Historical Society meets on the third Thursday of each month May through October.