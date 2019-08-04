MUSKEGON, MI — The Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon will kick off its 2019-20 season with a country music legend who has dominated the nation’s musical landscape for decades: Wynonna.

Wynonna & The Big Noise will bring their blend of country, Americana, blues, soul, and rock to Muskegon’s iconic and historic musical venue on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale.

A musical powerhouse once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Wynonna has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide during her remarkable 35-year career. The internationally renowned performer who rose to fame as part of the legendary mother/daughter duo “The Judds,” Wynonna has received more than 60 industry awards and has had countless charting singles. Her 20 number one hits include such songs as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

Wynonna and her band, The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer Cactus Moser, released their debut full-length album in February 2016 via Curb Records to critical acclaim. Describing her new sound as “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well,” Wynonna’s most recent work “lays bare the joy that is Judd’s most potent gift as a vocalist,” NPR’s Ann Powers writes in her 2016 review.

In addition to being an inspirational night of music from a country icon, the Sept. 7 event is a celebration of the increasingly powerful role Muskegon plays in Michigan’s creative landscape. The historic Frauenthal Center, which is set to celebrate its 90th anniversary next year, annually draws nearly 100,000 people to a rapidly growing downtown Muskegon.

“We are thrilled to present country music legend, Wynonna & The Big Noise to open the Frauenthal Center’s 2019-20 season,” Frauenthal Center Executive Director Eric Messing said. “This concert is yet another opportunity to experience a vibrant arts and culture scene along the West Michigan lakeshore, anchored by our beautiful historic facility.”

Tickets range from $45 to $80. Tickets can be purchased at the Frauenthal Box Office (425 W. Western Ave.) by calling (231) 727-8001 or in person Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Star Tickets at 1-800-585-3737 and online at startickets.com.