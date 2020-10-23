WHITEHALL – The 2020-2021 White Lake Youth Theatre season kicks off with in-person auditions for It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Theatre on Monday, November 2 and Tuesday, November 3 at The Playhouse at White Lake, from 4-5:30 p.m.

The White Lake Youth Theatre (WLYT) was established in 1973 as a summer play program, and has since grown into the year-round educational arts branch of The Playhouse at White Lake.

This spring, former Playhouse Manager Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema was hired back by Managing Director Beth Beaman to assist in operations and expand the White Lake Youth Theatre program into a year-round entity. Last week, the Playhouse was awarded a $2,800 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to aid in growing those youth theatre efforts.

Thanks to the grant, the Playhouse is launching the White Lake Youth Theatre Council, a unique opportunity for high school students from all over the region to build leadership skills through monthly council meetings, and designed to give students a more active role in guiding the program. Serving on the Council is a volunteer opportunity available to students in 9-12 grades in West Michigan schools or homeschooling.

Council members will help to drive the future of programming for the WLYT by reading and discussing new scripts, learning how to budget productions, and helping to make future production and programming choices for the WLYT.

Through high quality education and access to guest artist instructors over the last forty seven years, the WLYT program has cultivated a talented group of local youth actors and theatre technicians in a variety of theatrical opportunities. In addition to the newly forming White Lake Youth Theatre Council, plans have been developed for comprehensive annual programming that will include theatre education and performance opportunities for students ages 4-18 throughout the year.

Workshop offerings will include large cast productions in the summer, plays with smaller casts in the spring and fall and winters off-production. In addition, a new Theatre School branch at the Playhouse will include educational offerings and classes from professionals in the field, in weekly and more intensive class formats, both virtually and in-person.

Visit the website to learn more about participating in the audition process and/or joining the White Lake Youth Theatre Council. The upcoming holiday production of the radio play It’s a Wonderful Life is open to students in 7-12 grades.

This production will include up to twenty-five local students, and will be streaming through the Playhouse website in mid-December. A combination of distanced in-person and outdoor rehearsals will complement virtual rehearsals before recording the production in early December, while observing all CDC safety guidelines.

“We chose to kickstart these offerings this fall with the intentional goal of creating connection for the kids- to their peers, to their love of theatre and themselves. Our aim is to provide an experience that allows them to feel safe, while being challenged and inspired.

"Our theatre has been lovingly restored thanks to the community, and now offers abundant rehearsal space. We hope many students from both home-based programs and surrounding area schools will choose to be involved in the growing White Lake Youth Theatre.”

Applications and more information for the auditions and White Lake Youth Theatre Council can be found under Theatre Arts Education online at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or by following on Facebook and Instagram.