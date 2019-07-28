MONTAGUE – John Smolens, internationally acclaimed author of 10 novels and one book of short stories, sets his most recent novel, Out, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula during a blizzard. It is a climate he knows well from years of living in Marquette, where snowstorms in May are not uncommon. And he is fond of a U.P. bumper sticker that reads “Freedom is an 8 h.p. snowblower.”

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Smolens will be in Montague for the Friends of Montague Library Summer Book Talk series to share thoughts about Out and another of his suspense-filled, bestselling novels titled The Schoolmaster’s Daughter, which is set in Boston in 1775.

“There’s sure to be a common thread or two between the American Revolution and an Upper Peninsula snowstorm, eh?,” he jokes.

The evening begins at the Montague Library in downtown Montague at 6:15 with a meet-the-author reception. It will be followed at 7 p.m. by Smolens’ presentation in the Montague City Council chambers directly below the library.

Both the reception and book talk are free and open to the public.

Smolens first delighted audiences in the White Lake area when he and his award-winning novel Wolf’s Mouth were featured for the area’s first One Book One Community celebration in 2017.

Besides being a prolific author, Smolens is professor emeritus at Northern Michigan University, where he taught in the English Department and served as the director of the Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing. He was also the 2010 recipient of the Michigan Author of the Year Award from the Michigan Library Association.

Smolens will have several of his novels available for purchase at the book talk, including early titles that have been re-released, and he will be happy to sign them.

The Summer Book Talk series concludes on Aug. 7, with a visit from author Dianna Stampfler who will share stories from her recently released book Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses.

The Montague Branch Library is located at 8778 Ferry Street in downtown Montague.

Sponsors for the 2019 Friends of the Montague Library summer book talk series are Roger Scharmer, HarborLight Credit Union, and Shelby State Bank. For more information, call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675.