Suffice it to say you won’t want to miss this family-friendly concert of Piano--Song—Boogie--Blues-n-more favorites from 20s 30s and 40s!
Youtube sensation with over four million views, Matthew Ball, aka The Boogie Woogie Kid, will treat audience members to American standards like In the Mood, Ain’t Misbehavin, When the Saints Go Marchin In, Basin Street Blues, You Are my Sunshine, It Had to be You, Glory of Love, Just a Closer Walk with Thee, Bumble Boogie, The Entertainer, Glory of Love, and more.
Matthew is known best as the attorney turned musician whose playing has earned him descriptions like “Awesome!” “Crushing!” Fantastic!” and dubbed him “The Fastest Fingers in the Mid-west,” with reviews like:
“A number of piano players have performed here but this guy is something we haven’t seen in a long time... I was just blown away!” -The Bay City State Theatre
“We’ve been putting on concerts here for 36 years, and your concert Matthew ranks among the best!”-Melmore Opera House
“An absolutely wonderful concert, tremendous virtuosity combined with crowd-pleasing repertoire, our audience loved every minute.”
-Nardin Park Concert Series
Ball will perform at the Book Nook & Java Shop/ Best Cellars Wine Bar, 8744 Ferry St., on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.