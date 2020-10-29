MUSKEGON – For the weirdest Halloween in memory, Muskegon Civic Theatre this weekend will take audiences to cult camp.

At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31, MCT will perform “The Rocky Horror Show: Live in Concert” outside in the parking lot of the historic, WW II landing ship LST 393 at The Mart Dock in downtown Muskegon.

Forced al fresco because the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has shuttered indoor entertainment venues, MCT is staging its concert version of “Rocky Horror” like a

drive-in movie: Patrons will watch from inside their vehicles, listening to the show on their radios, watching the actors perform live in the open air.

The outdoor setting is not unfamiliar to MCT. During October, the group toured “Fire Pit Follies,” a traveling musical revue performed outside private residences in West Michigan.

“The Rocky Horror Show: Live in Concert” takes that concept and runs with it.

An iconic, camp rock ’n’ roll musical comedy of cult status, “Rocky Horror” is a humorous sendup of two genres of B movies -- science fiction and horror -- from the 1930s through ‘60s.

First staged in 1973, “Rocky Horror” is best known for its 1975 film version, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The movie appears regularly on TV and, until this year when health concerns have closed theaters, was shown in movie houses, usually ‘round midnight. Screenings are often attended by fans costumed as the “Rocky Horror” characters, and who sing and dance along with the film.

Those characters are, to put it mildly, a motley crew of strange rangers, at least one literally out of this world: Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an extraterrestrial transvestite scientist whose bizarre sexual tastes are hilariously unfettered by such inhibiting factors as gender. The role is indelibly associated with actor Tim Curry who originated it on stage and rose to international fame when he reprised Frank in the movie. Another character is Riff Raff, a hunchback servant who leads the dance number “Time Warp,” played by “Rocky Horror” creator Richard O’Brien who wrote the show’s music, lyrics and book. Going all Frankenstein, Frank is creating a muscle man -- more of a hunk than a monster -- named Rocky. Frank and his minions are freaking out Brad and Janet, newlyweds who stumble upon Frank’s creepy castle during a dark and stormy night.

MCT’s show is being directed by Jason Bertoia, the company’s managing director. The cast includes Lorrell Stark as Usherette/Magenta, Andrew Kitchka as Brad, Kellene Arnold as Janet, Dave Riegler as Riff Raff, Julia Uganski as Columbia, Antonio Copeland as Frank, Cruz Russick as Rocky, and Michael Ramsey as Eddie/Dr. Scott.

General admission tickets are $25 per person, so all individuals in a single vehicle will need their own ticket. They may be purchased in advance, on the MCT website, muskegoncivictheatre.org/tickets/. Tickets sold at the gate may be paid for only in cash. Parking placement is on a first-come, first-served. basis. Gates will open at 6:45 p.m.