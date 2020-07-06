WHITEHALL – When many beloved summer programs have been canceled, patrons of The Playhouse at White Lake can look forward to a new theatre series in 2020.

Offering creative ways to stay connected to the arts outside the venue, the Playhouse is hosting a combination of live and virtual theatre featuring six weekends of high-quality performances in July and August.

From home or with friends, audiences will be able to stream four professionally-produced shows for the first time ever from the century-old Playhouse stage to their devices and TVs with “From Our House to Yours Summer Theatre.”

This completely new summer lineup, supported by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, has just been announced. It includes full length and one-act play collections, all from a new streaming service that offers exceptional quality sound and visuals.

“We’re always eager to share top-tier entertainment with our community, and this year more than ever. We are equally excited to utilize new technology from the Playhouse capital campaign which allows us to produce virtual theatre, while raising much-needed funds for operations.” said Managing Director Beth Beaman.

The Playhouse has adapted its admissions to make accessibility even more affordable, with a variety of admissions ranging from $10 for a student up to $40 for a Watch Party. Ticket prices with show synopses and dates are listed below. Tickets are on sale now at www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org, or by calling or safely visiting the City of Whitehall.

In addition to the four weekends of virtual shows, there will be two live, outdoor performances of music and youth theatre that will be performed on the north terrace at the Playhouse. Slocum Street will be closed to allow for social distance-seating. These live performances are free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.

Ticket Prices- Choose Your Own Price and Company

Student $10, Starving Artist $15, Night In- Just Me $20, Couples $25, Watch Party $40

From Our House to Yours Summer Theatre Lineup at The Playhouse

Back to Back to Back: A Betrothal, Chicks and Happy

(3 one-act plays each evening)

July 16-18: 7:30 p.m.

A Betrothal brings you into the cutthroat world of iris breeding, where delicacy

meets domination. Lanford Wilson’s classic brings us two competitors, two irises–and one ingenious chance to win.

Performed by husband and wife acting duo, Joe and Natalli Carmolli.

Chicks introduces us to a kindergarten teacher, portrayed by Robin Erdman, who is obsessed with telling us, her students, the truth about the world and what our lives will be like as we grow up and why our parents and the school administrators don't want us to know. Although funny, Chicks is a poignant portrait of a teacher trying to give her life meaning.

Happy is Alan Zweibel’s short play, wherein a baseball fan makes a pilgrimage to the home of a former baseball star who is now a janitor in Delray Beach, Florida and asks him to sign a very special ball.

After a fair amount of humor and misunderstanding, the power of baseball to bond fathers, sons and men emerges, as embodied by actors Christopher Beaman and Reuben Crosby. The triple show weekend is underwritten by Libby Keenan.

Mind the Gap (Original play debut by Whitehall, Michigan playwrights)

July 23-25: 7:30 p.m.

Mind the Gap is the White Lake premier of a play written by well-known local actor Kimberly Harsch and starring her two children alongside her. At the intersection of three social generations, we find the King family.

Follow these three as they navigate their own biases with humor, angst and humility. The play emphasizes generational blindness—the idea that “unseen” things we are surrounded by as young adults can dictate how we react in the future.

White Lake Youth Theatre presents LOVE

(An outdoor performance on Slocum Street- bring your own distanced seating)

July 30, 31 and August 1: 7:00 p.m.

White Lake Youth Theatre was established in 1973 to offer arts education at the Playhouse. This year, 11 cast members ages 12-18 go on a heartwarming mission to find the things that matter most.

Isla Rogers has a very fun mum called Ruthy, and she lives in a very fun town called Mellingong. She sets out to help the people of Mellingong, and to discover the things that they love the most – the things you would save from a storm. This production is free and open to the public thanks to the generous support of Carmichael Heating and Air Conditioning.

Back to Back- Two One Act Plays: Violet and Clear Glass Marbles

(2 one-act plays performed each evening)

August 6-8: 7:30 p.m.

Violet is starting to forget, but she’s got a long life to remember before she does. There are rights to wrong and ends to tie up; a life well lived is never neat. Generations younger, Bertie, played by Katie McCool, is at the beginning with no idea what lies ahead. She’s looking or something to point her in the right direction.

Clear Glass Marbles is a short, 10-minute play shared by actor Ann Genson that tells the abbreviated story of the last days in Laurie’s mother’s life-spent cherishing her family, studying French, and learning to let go.

This special weekend is underwritten by Michael Keenan.

2 Across

August 13-15, 7:30pm

Two strangers, a man and a woman, board a San Francisco BART train at 4:30 a.m. They're alone in the car, each is married, both are doing the New York Times crossword. She's an organized, sensible psychologist.

He's a free-spirited, unemployed ad exec. She is a crossword pro, he always quits. Two opposites in an enclosed space, they find themselves attacking each other's values, while also being swayed and intrigued by them. Each has serious life problems that the other helps them to solve in this sweet play. This show is performed by husband-wife duo, Sarah and Justin Sternburgh.

Summer Breeze- A Live Community Concert

Saturday, August 22 and rain date, Sunday, August 22 at 7:00pm

(An outdoor performance on Slocum Street- bring your own distanced seating)

We will be closing down Slocum Street to allow for social distance seating with Summer Breeze- A Live Community Concert​.

The evening will include Songs of Summer, music from the Great American Songbook, and a celebration of James Taylor. This end-of-summer concert is presented in partnership with Muskegon Civic Theatre, sponsored by White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and is free and open to the community. Donations are welcome.