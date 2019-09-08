The Hart Community Performing Arts Series announces its lineup of performers for the 2019 - 2020 season.
This season will be the 21st for the series but the first season offered by the new sponsoring organization, The Hart Community Performing Arts Association.
The Series will be conducted with the cooperation of the Hart Public Schools and the Hart Public Schools Auditorium will again be the home for each of the season's concerts. The Series will continue to offer a wide range of educational activities and each performer coming to Hart this year will work with area students in some capacity.
The season will begin on October 4 with a visit by the Laila Biali Trio. Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and Sting. She has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall. Her accolades include a 2019 JUNO Award for “Vocal Jazz Album of the Year”, “SOCAN Composer of the Year” and “Keyboardist of the Year” at Canada’s National Jazz Awards, a JUNO nomination for her studio recording “Tracing Light”, and a spot on DownBeat Magazine’s “Best Albums of the Year” list for her follow-up “Live in Concert.”
On November 1, the Series will host Boyd Meets Girl. Boyd Meets Girl pairs Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd with American cellist Laura Metcalf. The duo performs an eclectic and engaging range of repertoire, from the baroque through modern day, including many of their own arrangements. Both acclaimed soloists in their own right, Boyd has been described as “truly evocative” by The Washington Post, and as “a player who deserves to be heard” by Classical Guitar Magazine, while Metcalf, also a member of the ensembles Sybarite5 and Break of Reality, has been called “brilliant” by Gramophone.
On December 6, John Riesen and Gillian Lynn Cotter will share their vocal talents with community and students. Hailed as “impeccable” (Broadway World), award-winning American mezzo-soprano Gillian Lynn Cotter is quickly impressing audiences with her strong voice and dynamic presence. Recent roles include Older Alyce in Glory Denied (Pensacola Opera), Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking (Shreveport Opera) and Rinaldo in Rinaldo (Fresco Opera). The 2019/20 season holds a return to the Santa Fe Opera as an Apprentice Artist, where Ms. Cotter will be a featured soloist in recital with world-reknowned soprano Renée Fleming. Called “impassioned…and vibrant” (Opera Today), award winning American tenor, John Riesen is consistently impressing audiences in the world of opera with his “fantastic, powerful voice” (Texarkana Gazette). Recent roles include Alfredo in La Traviata (Gulfshore Opera, Tri-Cities Opera), Younger Thompson in Glory Denied (Opera Birmingham, Des Moines Metro Opera), Candide in Candide (Chautauqua Opera), Tony in West Side Story (Central City Opera/ Boulder Philharmonic), Tony in the West Side Story Suite (New York City Ballet), Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly (Pensacola Opera), Frederic in The Pirates of Penzance (Opera Ithaca), and Rodolfo in La bohème (Shreveport Opera).
On January 31, 2020, the series will present award winning pianist Dominic Cheli. His playing has been described as “spontaneous yet perfect, the best of how a young person can play” (Symphony Magazine). He enjoys a rapidly advancing career, including his Walt Disney Concert Hall Debut with legendary conductor Valery Gergiev, his Carnegie Hall Recital Debut, as well as upcoming CDs on the Naxos label. Also in 2017, Dominic was named 1st prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition in New York City.
Internationally renowned bassist and Mack Avenue recording artist, Rodney Whitaker, will come to Hart with his Rodney Whitaker Quintet on February 28, 2020. Whitaker currently holds the titles of Professor of Jazz Bass and Director of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University where he has built one of the leading jazz degree programs and performing faculty in the United States of America. He is considered one of the leading performers and teachers of the jazz double bass in the United States. He is also the Artistic Director of the MSU Professors of Jazz, former Artistic Advisor of Jazz @ Wharton Center, Director of Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Civic Jazz Orchestra and a member of the Jazz @ Lincoln Center Orchestra. Building on his Detroit roots and enormous talent, Whitaker has earned an international reputation as one of the world’s finest jazz double bass performers.
On April 17, the Series will feature outstanding international artists. Cuarteto Latinoamericano is one of the world’s most renowned string quartets and, for over thirty-five years, the leading proponent of Latin American music for the genre. Founded in Mexico in 1982, the Cuarteto has toured extensively throughout Europe, North and South America, Israel, China, Japan and New Zealand. They have premiered over a hundred works written for them, and they continue to introduce new and neglected composers to the genre. Winners of two Latin Grammys for Best Classical Recordings, they have also been awarded with the prestigious Diapason D’Or, have been recognized with the Mexican Music Critics Association Award, and have received three “Most Adventurous Programming” Awards from Chamber Music America/ASCAP. Appearing with Cuarteto Latinoamericano will be the renowned classical guitarist Jiji. Applauded by the Calgary Herald as “…talented, sensitive…brilliant,” Jiji is an adventurous artist on both acoustic and electric guitar, playing a wide range of music from traditional and contemporary classical to free improvisation. Her impeccable musicianship combined with compelling stage presence and fascinating repertoire earned the Korean guitarist First Prize at the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition
The 2019 - 2020 season will conclude on May 15 with a concert by the highly regarded ensemble, The Peter & Will Anderson Trio. “Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (New York Times), identical twins Peter and Will Anderson are two of the most extraordinary jazz woodwind players today. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Andersons moved to New York City to attend The Juilliard School. They’ve performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Wynton Marsalis, Frank Vignola, and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks. They’ve headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein’s 54 Below, On the Prairie Home Companion Radio Program and at numerous venues in 40 states.
Season tickets for the Series are now on sale and can be obtained by contacting Series Artistic Director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org or visiting the Series website at hartseries.org.. Returning season ticket holders, patrons, and sponsors have until September 27 to order tickets on a priority basis but all season ticket requests are being accepted at this time.