The White Lake Chamber Music Festival is continuing to present exceptional talent and world-class artists, even in the midst of every arts event cancelled.

The Master’s Series is a collection of world-class musicians offering master classes, reaching musicians and music lovers world-wide.

It is connecting those that are at the very top in their art with those who want to learn and grow. This is a unique, inspiring, and exciting way for many to connect with these masters, who normally would never have a chance to see them in an up close and personal way.

Bob Swan, Artistic Director of the White Lake Chamber Music Festival and a retired violist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, reached out to many of his colleagues. These “masters” have graciously and enthusiastically agreed to teach and share in these virtual master classes.

The lineup so far includes all Chicago Symphony musicians:

• July 11 John Hagstrom – Trumpet Master Class

• July 11 John Yeh – Clarinet Master Class

• July 13 Cynthia Yeh (Principal Percussionist of the CSO) - Percussion Master Class

• July 16 Charlie Vernon – Trombone Master Class

• July 18 Robert Chen (Chicago Symphony Concert Master) – Violin Master Class

• July 18 David Cooper (Principal Horn of the CSO) - Horn Master Class

• August 3 John Sharp (Principal Cellist of the CSO) – Cello Master Class

Two Master Classes have already been held in late May: Jeff Zook, Detroit Symphony Flute and John Yeh, Chicago Symphony Clarinet. Both of these were very successful.

The public is welcomed to take advantage of a low registration cost and enjoy the content of these. Descriptions and details of each class are available at www.whitelakemusic.org. For more information, please call Sondra Cross at 231.329.3056.