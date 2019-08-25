West Michigan Junior Strings registration for fall group classes is now open and will run through September 28.

Classes are open to students from 4-years-old through high school who wish to study violin, viola or cello. Locations available are in the Muskegon area, White Lake area, Hart Middle School, and at the West Shore Community College.

West Michigan Junior Strings is comprised of two elements—weekly private lessons and monthly group classes—culminating in a student recital at the end of the semester.

In order to register for WMJS group classes, every student is required to be enrolled in weekly lessons with a private instructor, learning repertoire from the Suzuki books. Each student must then attend a minimum of four group classes each semester to be eligible to perform in the WMJS recital. It’s permissible, and encouraged, to attend more than four classes, at no extra charge.

In order to accommodate the ever-growing geographic area of WMJS, eight group classes, in four various locations, is being offered this term.

Registration information is available on-line at www.whitelakemusic.org. For questions, call White Lake Music Society Director Sondra Cross 231-329-3056.

Since 2009, the West Michigan Junior Strings has offered violin and cello instruction to students ages 4 to 18, using a creative blend of the Suzuki Method and traditional string pedagogy. It has grown into a program serving students in over three counties with highly-skilled and committed faculty who are dedicated to fostering Suzuki’s vision that “every child can.” Dr. Suzuki's philosophy embraces the idea that all children are born with musical ability which can be nurtured at an early age through their environment, listening, imitation, and by working closely with a parent at home.

Focusing on creating a musically-nurturing environment, the Junior Strings reaches out to communities that have no existing string programs in the public schools. Students and parents meet with their instructor once a week for private lessons and monthly group classes, showcasing all progress at the end of the semester with a combined recital.

The West Michigan Junior Strings is a program of the White Lake Music Society.