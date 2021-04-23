MUSKEGON – Lakeshore Museum Center (LMC) Historic Sites are happy to announce that our doors are opening for the season on May 1.
This means community members can start touring the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and the Scolnik House of the Depression Era, plus enjoy several events throughout the summer.
“We’re really excited about what we have going on this year,” said Historic Sites Director, Erin Scmitz. “We needed to come up with something fun and different, and we’ve done just that.”
This year, May 7 through October 1, visitors to the Hackley and Hume Historic Site can take an After Dark Tour from 9-10 p.m., where they can experience all five floors of the historic house and learn more about the Hackley and Hume families, the lumbering business, and what the Victorian Era was like in Muskegon.
Additionally, the Hackley House Attic will also be open this year for visitors to experience the Hackley Attic Escape Room. You and your friends will have 80 minutes to escape the Victorian Era storage room by completing a series of puzzles and riddles, while also brushing up on your Muskegon history. The first escape room will take place May 14 from 5-6:30 PM and reoccur through the year until November 19.
The Hackley and Hume Historic Site will also host Lunch and Learn on the Lawn events on the third Thursday of the summer months – June 17, July 15, and August 19. From 12-1 PM, guests can take their lunch on the lawn and spend the hour learning about
various points of Muskegon history, as well as taking an abbreviated tour of one floor of the Hackley and Hume houses.
You are encouraged to call 231-722-7578 or visit www.hackleyandhume.org to learn more about LMC’s Hackley & Hume Houses and Historic Sites, as well as full details about their events, including contact information, hours, locations, and costs.