MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art (MMA) opens a new exhibition this week—Russell Prather: Layers and Light—featuring the work of Michigan artist Russell Prather in a solo installation-style exhibition of his most recent work.

The exhibition will run through January 17, 2021.

The Artist’s Vision and the Viewer’s Vision

Prather's work consists of multiple flat layers of opaque and translucent surfaces that create illusions of three-dimensional forms that change depending on the viewer’s perspective.

Senior Curator Art Martin shares the artist's vision:

“And the Heart is Pleased by One Thing After Another,” a poetic fragment written by the ancient Greek poet Archilochus, is Russell Prather's point of inspiration, demonstrating the joy that comes as exploration reveals a sequence of discoveries.

Prather paints patterns on transparent polyester sheets that, when layered together, establish new forms that shift depending on the position of the viewer.

As your point of view changes, so too does what you see, allowing you to redefine what you perceive in subtle to dramatic ways.

About Russell Prather

Prather is a professor at Northern Michigan University, where he teaches interdisciplinary English and Honors courses on Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literary and Visual Culture, Word and Image, Fine Art: Modern Sources, Film. His work has appeared at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, MI.

Video Artist Talk: Q&A with Russell Prather

A video artist talk with Russell Prather and a virtual walk-through of the exhibition will be available starting Oct. 22 on the MMA’s Youtube channel.

Visitor Information

The Muskegon Museum of Art, at 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, Michigan, is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm and closed Mondays. Visit www.muskegonartmuseum.org for up-to-date information.

Underwriting

Program support is provided by the Art Bridges Foundation, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs with the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Michigan Humanities Council with the National Endowment for the Humanities.