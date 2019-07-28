This time of year brings many Michiganders out-of-doors to enjoy the warm weather, sunbathe on sandy beaches, and even create works of art!

If you’re an artist who enjoys drawing, painting, or creating outside, we hope you’ll consider joining us on Friday, August 30, for our Plein Air Luncheon.

Artists 18 years and older are invited to bring their art supplies and head to the beautiful Lundell Farms in North Muskegon (https://www.lundellfarms.com) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 30, for a day of creating outside. For a $35 entry fee, participants will receive a farm-to-table lunch and will have the piece(s) they created that day on display as part of the Plein Air Exhibit. The exhibit will be on display at the Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center from September 3 to October 12. A People’s Choice Award (worth up to $50) will be presented the night of the exhibition reception, Monday, October 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, please visit https://www.artswhitelake.org/en-plein-air-luncheon-exhibit for more information. Registrations must be completed by August 23 and can be made on our website, over the phone by calling (231) 893-2524, or in-person at the Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center, 106 E. Colby St. Whitehall, 49461.