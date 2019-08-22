MUSKEGON – Looking to get your pierogi fix? The Muskegon Polish Festival returns to Hackley Park with its fourth annual Labor Day Festival held on Labor Day Weekend, August 30 and 31.
The famed wooden dance floor is back, along with authentic Polish polka music, food, and dancing to celebrate Polish heritage in the community.
“We like to say that this isn’t your babcia’s Polish Festival, President of the Muskegon Polish Festival Tom Sanocki said, referring to the Polish word for grandma. “There’s a lot of Polish blood in Muskegon, and the flood of visitors we get every year shows that we’re proud to celebrate our heritage.”
Michigan is home to the third largest Polish population in the United States, and this festival embraces that fact! Six authentic caterers, half a dozen polka bands and an array of traditional handmade headbands are set to be a part of the biggest bash of the season. This year is proud to include Tekla Klebetnica, a group straight from Poland, as well as other polka bands including Polski Chix and Duane Malinowski. A full list can be found on the event’s website .
Entrance is $5 for any guests over 21. All those under 21 are free of charge. Parking is free but tends to fill up quickly, so participants are encouraged to grab their spot early. The nonprofit festival hosts a variety of fundraisers in support of charities such as Catholic Charities West Michigan, Noah Project, and the Salvation Army.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from,” said Sanocki. “Polish or non-Polish, this festival has got a little bit of everything for everyone. If you come here, I guarantee you’ll have a good time.”
To see a full list of the festival’s scheduled activities, contact Tom Sanocki at tom@muskegonpolishfest.com or visit http://www.muskegonpolishfest.com/ for more information.