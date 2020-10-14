In celebration of its 104th Anniversary this fall, The Playhouse at White Lake has created new musical entertainment for virtual audiences everywhere to enjoy.

In a brand new concert titled Michigan Girl and Corduroy Boy, The Playhouse features the original music of Michigan folk singer-songwriters Ruth and Max Bloomquist and iconic multi-instrumentalist Tommy Foster.

Made possible with a generous sponsorship from the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, this beautiful new concert was filmed onstage at the Playhouse in September and has been made available over two weekends in October to stream directly to your computer, tablet, phone, or smart TV.

Through the Playhouse website, patrons can purchase tickets on a sliding scale, individually for $10 each with options for Date Night and Watch Party with friends or family.

Ruth's award-winning abilities as a songwriter and singer are accented by Max's harmony and touch on the upright bass. With influences of folk, bluegrass, and country, they have created a heart touching, audience pleasing acoustic Americana that is all their own.

Ruth’s trademark rich alto is unmistakable, and her songs evoke images and emotions common to us all.

Tommy Foster is a Michigan/USA musician who has traveled the countryside in a 64 Ford Galaxie, been a leader or member of numerous groups, and a wearer of several outfits.

Evolving slowly as a beginning singer/guitar player in a comedy duo called Foster & Popps in East Lansing, Michigan in the late 80’s, a band leader and mildly suitable singer/guitar player with The Foster Kids in the mid 90’s, a few experimental stints as a solo/duo performer with other cool cats, he now works as solo performer with occasional sidekicks and leader of The FAN Club, a three to six piece acoustic group based in West Michigan.

The concerts are available to stream from the Playhouse website, for 48 hours within the purchase of tickets over the weekends of October 16-18 and 23-25. To stay informed on all the anniversary programming underway, including White Lake Dramatic Club performances and White Lake Youth Theatre opportunities, follow the Playhouse website, social media on Facebook and Instagram, for the most recent information and programming.