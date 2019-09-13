FREE SOIL – A Blessing of the Animals will be held this Sunday (Sept. 15) 1 p.m., at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm.
The blessing service is free to attend and there will be over 26 games for pets and humans. There will also be a silent suction throughout the day.
Presiding over the blessing service will be the Rev. John Brown and the Rev. John Hansen.
Pets are welcome, but not necessary to bring. Stuffed animals are also welcomed. For all pets who have died, bring a live or silk flower and photo. A special blessing will be given and presented in the St. Francis Garden.
All pets must be on a lease or in a pet carrier.
All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the children’s farm special needs programs.
Entertainment will include wool spinning by Loretta Gunberg and accordion music by Helen Herzberg. There will also be a fire truck tour, refreshments and a bag auction and quarter toss game.
The farm is located at 5487 Tuttle Rd., Free Soil (take US-31 to Fountain Rd., go east 2 miles and see signs for direction.