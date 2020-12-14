NEW ERA – Trinity Lutheran Church invites you to take part in our Outdoor Candlelight Communion Service on Christmas Eve - from your car
Hear traditional Christmas Carols wafting through the night air from our carillon, while you enjoy the beauty of the church surrounded by luminaries. You are welcome and invited to receive communion from the safety of your car as you drive thru the church’s East Portico to receive the body and blood of our Savior who is born this special night.
The communion elements are sanitized and sealed for your safety.
Distribution of communion will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. To listen to the Christmas Eucharistic Prayer as we begin, tune your car’s FM radio to 103.9.
You can view Trinity’s full Christmas Eve Service, at 7 p.m. that evening on Trinity's YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3dkKZnktrinityyoutube or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tlcnewera. Trinity Lutheran Church is located 1 mile directly west of the New Era exit at 5631 W. Stony Lake Road, New Era.
For more information, call 231-861-4059 or visit Trinity’s website: www.tlcnewera.org