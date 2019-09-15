Most people would like to increase their faith. They struggle with problems too difficult to solve and carry burdens too heavy to bear. Sleep eludes them and they are on a continual search for peace of mind.

How can one build faith that stands up in a storm?

I have found the way to have faith for the day is to feed it in the morning. Rising early enough for Bible reading and prayer provides spiritual strength to face the responsibilities of the workplace or the home.

I begin my morning devotions with an enriching time of giving thanks for all the things I used to take for granted: health, family, food in the house, a roof over my head, friends, God’s love, freedom, and other blessings that come to mind at the moment. Counting my blessings starts my day in faith. I recommend it.

Following my time of giving thanks, I pray for all that I need, that my family needs and for the hurts and problems of others who have shared their requests for prayer with me. Some wonder if it is proper to ask God for what we want or need, but there is not one verse in the Bible that rebukes us for asking big. On the contrary, Jesus urged His hearers to ask and receive.

I am grateful for those who have come into my life and taught me how to pray in faith. In one church where I was the pastor, the custodians were people of great faith and deep devotion to the Lord. Often this couple would spend time praying with me in my office for the needs of the church and other concerns we shared.

How fervently this husband and wife prayed! And they believed God would answer.

Their faith was contagious and it increased mine. Soon I found myself becoming bolder in prayer and more likely to expect answers to my prayers.

Great faith is developed by exposure to the Bible. It cannot be pumped up or faked. So time must be taken to read the Scriptures if we wish to increase our faith. To be sure I do this I try to keep two rules each morning: I do not eat anything until I read the Bible and I do not read anything until I read the Bible.

Add Bible reading to your early watch.

The Bible encourages faith. As you read the Bible you will find guarantees of strength, peace, courage, salvation, power, victory and answered prayer. You will read of the exploits of others who have conquered problems through faith. Identifying with these promises and personal triumphs will cause your faith to increase. Expectation will emerge.

What a great way to start the day!

But faith should also be growing all day long. Acting in faith will be vital to faith’s development. Like most things, faith grows with exercise. If you want faith to increase, you must start using it. Do something that demands faith.

Whatever you do in faith will add adventure to life. As God honors your faith and answers your prayers, your faith will keep growing.

Faith will move the mountains in your life.

Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. An anthology containing over one hundred of his best columns, “Everywhere You Go There’s a Zacchaeus Up a Tree,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net or on FACEBOOK@YOURFAITHADVENTURE.COM