MUSKEGON, MICH. — If you’re looking for a new adventure, Muskegon Rescue Mission’s sixth annual ForeShore Adventure Run presented by Huntington Bank to be held on Saturday, May 16, offers plenty of new running challenges!
Participants can look forward to conquering a new 5K course layout along Lake Michigan with 25 obstacles to crawl through, swing across, and climb over. This year’s course will showcase different terrains including sand, turf, boardwalk, dunes, grass and a forested bike trail!
“For several years now, participants have been asking us to include a wider variety of terrains and the new course layout does just that,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. “We’ve already received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from runners regarding the new course.”
The ForeShore Adventure Run (foreshore.org) supports Muskegon Rescue Mission’s homeless shelters and food pantry. Registration is $45 through April 30th. Your registration will provide 23 meals to the homeless and hungry in West Michigan. To learn more visit ForeShore.org or our Facebook page to watch the latest video regarding the new course layout. Reserve your spot now, check out the new course, and run to help others overcome life’s obstacles.