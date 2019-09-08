NEW ERA – A Hawaiian Luau will be the theme of the last market of the season Tuesday, September 10, from 4-7 p.m.

Weesies corn will be featured for sale along with local blueberries and vendors selling other locally grown produce, bakery items, jewelry, crafts and other sundries.

The markets are an outreach ministry of the New Era Christian Reformed Church and are located at 1820 Ray Street in New Era. The Market will take place rain or shine. It will relocate to the Artisan Event Center in downtown New Era if the weather isn’t cooperative.

Ginny Linn photography from New Era will have a selfie photo booth with props. There will be lei’s, hula hooping and limbo for the kids. A food truck rally will be held as a market finale and Delilah Dewylde performs from 5-7 p.m. on the outdoor stage.

The market accepts SNAP/DUFB, Senior Market Fresh, WIC Project Fresh and its own incentive programs Senior Power of Produce and Kids Power of Produce. Both are token programs offering free produce and sponsered by a grant from Mercy Health, Sister Simone Courtade Fund. Kids Power of Produce Club will take place from 4-5 p.m. Katies Krankies from Muskegon will be doing the story time.

The market entertainment this season has been supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs Mini Grant Program, administered by the Holland Area Arts Council, and by donations by local businesses.

Delilah performs rockabilly music from West Michigan, She sings and plays the upright bass. Lee Harvey plays guitar, and sometimes additional players join in on acoustic guitar or snare drum.

Mixing their own self-penned songs with vintage rockabilly favorites, and occasional surf gems by such artists as Carl Perkins, Wanda Jackson, Buddy Holly, Gene Vincent, and Dick Dale, Delilah and the Lost Boys come out on stage looking and sounding like a step back in time. Dressed to the nines in the tradition of pre-color television, the band thrilled audiences across the Midwest with its spirited performances.

The band has logged two WYCE Jammie Awards, as well as a 2012 Art Prize. Their feature on WKAR’s “Backstage Pass” has been played all over the USA on public television stations.