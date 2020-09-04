WHITEHALL – Among the features that make Lebanon Lutheran distinctive is the Swedish folkart stencilwork on its sanctuary walls. In a style called Roseling and also kurbits, the original stencilwork was completed sometime in the 1930s.
This summer it was completely redone by Paul Potter and Company requiring six weeks of careful work by hand. New stencils were made from original drawings by MasterTag.
“In preparation for our 150th anniversary, we are remodeling all our ministries as well as our building,” said Pastor Doug Ogden. “Everything except me gets a makeover.”
The painting was the next-to-last phase of a Capital Campaign leading up to the sesquicentennial. So far the outside of the historic landmark was repainted, a new roof installed by Dale Harris, new heating units, and yet to come, new carpeting, and a new scout facility.
“The day they painted over everything, totally white, stenciling gone, it felt like we broke something,” said Pastor Ogden, “but it’s fantastic now.”
Lebanon, named for the historic cedar trees on the Johnson Corner of Swedentown, strives for distinctiveness in its ministries as well as its architecture and artwork. Although the annual Swedish smorgasbord had to be set aside this year due to the pandemic, its daycamp and backpack event continued in a new form. Worship continues on the Lawn each Thursday night, on YouTube each Sunday morning, and the White Lake Food Pantry and the Scouting groups continue to grow.
Lebanon invites the community which has so generously supported the Capital Campaign and the Food Pantry this summer to an outdoor, socially distant, boxed dinner celebration event on Thursday, Sept 10. Reservations can be made by calling the church 9am to 1pm weekdays for a dinner and a time to tour the stencilwork and the pantry, with short talks about its history. Time slots, limited to six people at a time, begin at 4:30 pm through 8:15 pm, with worship at 7 pm.