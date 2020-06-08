Several churches in the White Lake Area have resumed, or will be resuming, their in-person Sunday church services.

For the past few months, some churchgoers have had to attend Sunday services virtually via Facebook Live or some other video platform. This was the result of the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Several area churches on social media have posted their intended plans to begin re-opening.

On May 14, Pastor John Brooks, St. James Lutheran Church in Montague, posted on Facebook that the church would be opening their doors again on Sunday, June 7.

In his video address Brooks said they will have what were the church’s normal summer worship services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. However, he said at the moment they would not be having a third service.

He said they will add the third service if needed later on.

“Let me begin by saying, and I am going to repeat this several times,” said Brooks with a chuckle. “If you for any reason are not comfortable or have some concerns, or are fearful to come to services then please stay home.”

St. James Lutheran will continue to broadcast services on their Facebook page.

Brooks urged members of the congregation to not judge or be critical of the people who have chosen to stay home since it is their individual choice.

By maintaining the social distancing protocols of six-feet for non-family members, St. James Lutheran will be allowing up to 50 people at their services.

“The way that this will work is we have determined how many people can sit in a row, where they can sit, and we will be using every row in the sanctuary,” said Brooks.

Brooks said where people can sit will be based on whether a person comes alone or with a family. The balcony will be closed.

There will be bulletins on the pews, and the hymnals will be taken out of the pews. People are encouraged to take their bulletins home with them. Members are asked to where masks, but will not be turned away if they choose not to.

The church also plans to do something called “drive-by communion.”

“There will be a continuous line of people that pass by the alter where they will be communed. […] Just a reminder private communion is available with me by appointment.”

Brooks said members wishing to come an in-person service must call into the church by Wednesday to reserve seating.

White Lake Wesleyan in Whitehall is another church that opened its doors on June 7. Details about social distancing were not included on the church’s Facebook page at this time.

Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church in Fruitland Township will be starting a little later this month. The covenant church will be opening up on June 14, and plan to begin by having outdoor services with weather permitting.

According to the church’s website services will still be available on Facebook.