FRUITPORT – Sportsmen for Youth – Youth Day had over 3,800 people in attendance Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Muskegon County Farigrounds.

In the 27th annual free family event at Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 2261 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport, many activities were held to introduce youth to the outdoors.

Only youth under 17 years of age were allowed participate in the activities. Persons over 17 were welcome to sit in on all the seminars. While supplies lasted each youth participating received a t-shirt,a ticket for lunch and a raffle ticket.

This year there were the following exhibitors: the rock climbing wall, the Coast Guard Axillary and a vessel from Coast Guard Station, Muskegon, the Critter Barn, Muskegon Conservation Club, Grand Haven/Grand Rapids Steelheaders with their fishing simulator, Friends of Ottawa County Parks, Jumpn’ Jupiter Skate Center, a wood carver, Coopersville Sportsmen Club, Michigan United Conservation Club, a reptile display and the USS LST393.

There was once again be the trout pond put on by Michigan Anglers Assoc. with 1,000 trout for the youth to catch.

Agian, this year it hosted the Hawg Trough. Thiis one was 50 feet in length. The Hawg Trough is an aquarium mounted on a semi-trailer and was stocked with native fish for viewing. It was also used as the stage for various expert fishermen to speak from. There was also mentored shooting of firearms and archery equipment. Attendees were able to experience various safety exhibits, demonstrations and tours of fire trucks, EMT vehicles and law enforcement displays.