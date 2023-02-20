The inventory of gently used articles is growing in the lower level of White Lake Congregational UCC for the Spring Indoor Yard and Bake Sale. Homemade cookies, brownies, breads and cakes are featured and are certain to sell out fast. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. More information can be obtained from the church’s Facebook page (facebook.com/churchonthebikepath) or by calling the church office at 231-893-3265, Monday to Wednesday mornings.
White Lake UCC hosts spring indoor yard and bake sale Saturday, March 4
