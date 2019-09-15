myCinema Set to Release Mental Health- Focused, Festival Award-Winning Feature, Coming Up for Air, on September 20

MUSKEGON – Coming Up for Air, an award winning feature drama focusing on the impact of mental health on families, is set for national theatrical distribution beginning September 20 through myCinema.

The film plays daily September 20-26 at Celebration Woodland, Cinema Carousel Muskegon, Celebration Crossroads Portage and Celebration Cinema Lansing. It also screens at 18 Goodrich Quality Theaters in the midwest and Florida including the Grand Haven 9 September 23, 24 and 26 as well as the Holland 7 September 24 and 26.

The Muskegon produced film took seven honors at the Detroit I See You Awards including best picture, best director (Robert Cicchini) best lead actor and actress (Chase Yi and Deborah Staples) best cast and best editor awards. Coming Up For Air is also a finalist at Italy’s Florence Film Awards and an official selection at the Rome Prisma Film Awards.

The drama is set in a town called Grand Haven and was extensively filmed there as well as Muskegon, Ludington, Pentwater, Grand Rapids, Holland and Ann Arbor. West Michigan actors featured in the film include Judy Johnson, Kirk Wahamaki, Kim Harsch, Chris Beaman, Jacqui Robinson, Tom Harryman, Bill Iddings, Diane Van Wesep, Foley Schuler, Ray Brazaski, Shelley Irwin, Mickey Wallace, Liz Nolan, Michael Stewart and Joe Hasper.

The film is being hailed as a picture that will ignite a national conversation about the significant role caregivers play helping friends, colleagues, family and lovers recover from mental illness.

“Releasing during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Coming Up for Air carries a relevant and timely message,” says Bruce Eisen, director of Content Strategy and Acquisition at the film’s national distributor, myCinema. “It is an important film that needs to be seen and talked about. I'm thrilled that myCinema is working with the filmmakers to bring this feature to audiences nationwide.”

Coming Up for Air tells the story of ceramic artist Anna Russell and her son Stan, a straight A college student and high diving champion, seeking an spot on the men’s 10m Olympic diving team. The pressure and stress to succeed in his high-stakes athletic competitions, while maintaining his A average and a social life, begin to take their toll. Stan begins to unravel and withdraws into himself with potentially tragic consequences. This feature is a breathtaking family drama that highlights the importance of mental health care. It will take audiences on an all-too-common journey, highlighting the pressures that are put upon teenagers to succeed and on parents to cope.

Director Cicchini, a veteran film (Godfather III), television (Six Feet Under) and stage actor, who previously directed and starred in producer Roger Rapoport’s award-winning feature Waterwalk, says:

“This very topical new film will inspire empathy and awareness of the complexities of personal responsibility. It addresses how crises that may lead to tragedy can be de-escalated and creates an appreciation of the impact mental health has on families. It will also support community discussions of the real conditions and biases toward mental health treatment.”

“This film focuses on one of our nation’s critical concerns,” says Robert Goodrich, head of Goodrich Community Theaters, who worked closely with the production team as executive producer. “It’s already receiving film festival nominations from as far away as Italy.”

“A national release with myCinema means that the timely message at the core of our film will reach audiences everywhere,” says Rapoport who cowrote the original script with lead actress Deborah Staples.

“If you or someone you know can benefit from mental health treatment or is having a mental health emergency, take action, lend a hand, make the call to get help, stay on the line, and above all don’t hang up. Your quick action could save a life.”

The film’s trailer is at https://vimeo.com/356881427 More details at comingupforairmovie.com