Gov. Whitmer Signs Proclamation Marking the Anniversary of the ADA

LANSING, MICH. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring July 26, 2019 as a day to honor the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

“The signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act was an important first step to making our economy, and society open to those with disabilities,” said Whitmer. “All Michiganders should have equal access to employment, public services, public accommodations, and telecommunications in our great state. On this anniversary of the signing of the ADA, let us recognize the progress that has been made by reaffirming the principles of equality and inclusion and recommitting ourselves to reach full ADA compliance.”

The ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush to ensure the civil rights of people with disabilities. The ADA established a national mandate for the elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities and expanded opportunities for them by reducing barriers, changing perceptions, and increasing full participation in community life. Today, approximately 27 percent of people in Michigan have disabilities, and these rates increase by age, with 41 percent of Michigan adults who are 75 years or older having disability of some kind.

State of Michigan

Certificate of Proclamation

ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE OF MICHIGAN,

I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim

July 26, 2019

as

A DAY TO HONOR THE SIGNING OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

WHEREAS, President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities

Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990, to ensure the civil rights of people with disabilities; and,

WHEREAS, the ADA established a clear and comprehensive national mandate for the

elimination of discrimination against individuals with disabilities and expanded

opportunities for them by reducing barriers, changing perceptions, and increasing full

participation in community life; and,

WHEREAS, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 27

percent of people in Michigan have disabilities, and these rates increase by age, with 41

percent of Michigan adults who are 75 years or older having a disability of some kind; and,

WHEREAS, it is important to ensure people with disabilities are given equal access to

employment, public services, public accommodations, and telecommunications in our state;

and,

WHEREAS, full promise of the ADA will only be reached if we remain committed to

continuing our efforts to fully implement the ADA; and,

WHEREAS, on this anniversary of the signing of the ADA, let us recognize the progress that

has been made by reaffirming the principles of equality and inclusion and recommitting

ourselves to reach full ADA compliance;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim

July 26, 2019, as a Day to Honor the 29th Anniversary of the Signing of the Americans with

Disabilities Act in Michigan and encourage everyone to fulfill each of our inclusion

commitments as we work to build our state as a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.

~ Gretchen Whitmer

Governor