AgeWell Services of West Michigan and Grand Rapids YMCA’s Veggie Van Provide Senior Curbside Meal Distribution During COVID-19 Outbreak with support from Senior Resources and Muskegon County Senior Millage.

AgeWell Services of West Michigan and Grand Rapids YMCA’s Veggie Van work together with various community partner locations to provide meals to seniors aged 60 and over in Muskegon and Ottawa Counties. Various dates and locations from March 24 to April 2 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Meals will be served to adults 60 and over in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. Meals will be available for curbside pickup at various locations. The curbside pickup offers a quick, drive through option to keep seniors and volunteers safely separated during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Donations for these meals are accepted and appreciated.

AgeWell Services of Muskegon will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels to homes of shut-ins, but they will be arriving in frozen form.

Times and locations of meal distributions

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Muskegon Farmers Market — 242 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, MI, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Orchard View Community Education — 1765 Ada Ave., Muskegon, MI, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Evergreen Commons — 480 State St., Holland, MI, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Four Points Center for Successful Aging — 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, MI, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 2020

White Lake Community Ed. (West Parking Lot) — 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall, MI, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Holton United Methodist Church — 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd., Holton, MI, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.