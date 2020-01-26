Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.