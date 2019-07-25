FRUITLAND TWP. — It was befitting that Ted Robinson was the last chair of the Friends of the White River Light Station which has helped preserve the iconic lighthouse and maritime museum for the past 15 years.

Ted Robinson is the great-grandson of the light station’s original keeper, William Robinson who held that job for 47 years starting in 1876 when the light station was built.

The job stayed in the family for 24 more years when William’s grandson William E. Bush took over as keeper after serving eight years as assistant keeper.

The Friends group recently disbanded recently and donated its remaining funds to the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA), a non-profit which manages the White River Light Station and Maritime Museum under contract with Fruitland Township, owners of the light station.

“We felt comfortable that SPLKA was doing the job and we could retire,” Ted said.

SPLKA honored the work of the Friends and the Fruitland Township Board with a recent outdoor reception on the light station’s lawn overlooking the White Lake Channel.

Peter Manting, executive director of SPLKA, spoke at the reception and presented guests with a trivet which has a copy of an oil painting of the White River Light Station by artist Milo Beman, IV.

Also at the reception was Matt Varnum, SPLKA’s curator at the White River Light Station.

Refreshments were also served while guests toured the light station, its museum and watched a video of its history in the Keepers Workshop which the Friends helped fund the restoration. The workshop is used for housing historical displays and showing the historical video to the public. The workshop can be used as an educational space.

“That was our biggest and last project,” Ted talked about the Keepers Workshop.

The Friends also helped restore the brick oil house.

Ted said the Friends was originally formed to raise funds to buy artifacts for the maritime museum.

“I was asked by John Truxell to join (the Friends),” he said. Truxell was a volunteer at the light station at the time, was one of the original members of the Friends. Several of the original Friends served as docents at the maritime museum.

Ted said his great-grandfather died at the light station, the night before the Lighthouse Service said he was supposed to leave. That’s why there is a tale of his ghost still haunting the light station.

Two of William’s sons, Thomas and George, served in the Coast Guard. George returned to Manistee, and Thomas was Ted’s grandfather.

The White River Light Station also boasted the last female lighthouse keeper to serve in Michigan. She was the keeper from 1944-1954. At that time she was a constant on the “What’s My Line” television game show in which a celebrity panel tried to guess her occupation.

The Coast Guard deactivated the light station in 1960, and the township, using donated funds, bought the light station in 1970 at a cost of $6,250.