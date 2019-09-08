MUSKEGON – The public will have an opportunity to learn more about services and programs for adults 60 and over at the first-ever open house for the Muskegon County Senior Millage.
A community open house will be held Friday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry Street, Norton Shores.
Dozens of organizations will provide information about the programs and services funded through the senior millage, which was passed by Muskegon County voters in August of 2016. Anyone 60 and older, and people caring for people 60 and older, are encouraged to attend and learn about the many offerings in the county.
Services represented include, but aren’t limited to: meals, health and wellness education and activities, senior center activities, low vision services, counseling, home repair, yard maintenance and chore services, nutrition education, transportation, senior housing education and enforcement, legal services, ramp building, service navigation, senior safety assessments, volunteer programs, dental care, and more.
For more information about the senior millage, visit www.seniorresourceswmi.org/muskegon-county-senior-millage.