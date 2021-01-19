White Lake Senior Center
8741 Ferry Street, Montague 894-9493
Hours: We are open! Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by anytime.
Covid 19 Vaccine: Do you need help registering for your Covid 19 shot? Stop by the senior center and we will use the computer to get you an appointment.
Congratulations! During a pinocle game last week Barb Nichols and Bill Wagner won a complete pinocle game! They received all trick (points) available.
Incontinence Products: Are you in need of any incontinence products? We received a donation of several packages of adult pull ups. If you can use them please let us know.
Disposable bed pads: Do you or anyone you know have any extra blue pads? We are in need of them! Drop them off anytime.