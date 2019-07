Menu

July 29 – Aug. 2

At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Phone 231-894-4670. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older.

Monday, July 29: Sloppy Joe, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Euro Blend, Wax Beans and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Bleu Moon, Carrot Raisin Salad and Banana. Salad Menu: Asian Sesame Ginger, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana, Saltine Crackers and Sesame Ginger Dressing.

Tuesday, July 30: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Scalloped Potatoes with Ham, Mixed Vegetables, Cobbler and Fruited Cocktail. Cold Menu: Mushroom Chicken Wrap, Cucumber Lemon, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Orange Feta Salad, Tropical Fruit, Wheat Roll, Apple Juice and Italian Dressing.

Wednesday, July 31: Spaghetti & Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots and Fruited Gelatin. Cold Menu: Pizza Sub, Raisins, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Mandarin Oranges. Salad Menu: Power Salad, Raisins, Wheat Bread and Ranch Dressing.

Thursday, Aug. 1: Swedish Meatballs, Noodles, Spinach, Pineapple Tidbits and Bread Pudding. Cold Menu: Chicken Salad on a Croissant, Potato Salad and Fruited Yogurt. Salad Menu: BLT Club Salad, Applesauce, Dinner Roll, Cucumber Slices and French Dressing.

Friday, Aug. 2: Ale Battered Fish, Potatoes, Coleslaw and Spiced Apples. Cold Menu: Meatloaf, Corn with Peppers and Tropical Fruit. Salad Menu: Ambrosia Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Muffin.